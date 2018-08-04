Listen Live Sports

Police: Florida man fatally shot after threatening mother

August 4, 2018 3:21 pm
 
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was fatally shot by at least one police officer after threatening his mother with a gun.

Delray Beach Police acting Chief Mary Olsen told local news outlets that officers found the man “in a very agitated state” in the home early Saturday after his mother called 911.

Olsen says the man did not believe the officers actually were law enforcement and ran out of the home carrying a gun.

Olsen says at least one officer fired at the man, killing him.

The man’s parents were not injured. Police did not release the names of the man or the officers, who were placed on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

