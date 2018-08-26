Listen Live Sports

Police ID 18-year-old fatally shot by deputies in Virginia

August 26, 2018 6:54 pm
 
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot after deputies said he approached them with a gun in a “threatening manner.”

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement Sunday night that an investigation into the shooting of Taylor K.E. Tincher is ongoing.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has said deputies responded to a 911 call about a “disturbed individual” at a home in the Christiansburg area Saturday morning.

Geller says the deputies encountered Tincher inside, armed with a handgun. She says despite repeated commands to put the gun down, Tincher refused and began advancing “in a threatening manner.” The deputies fired at him.

Tincher was pronounced dead at a hospital. A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The deputies involved haven’t been identified.

Attempts to reach relatives of Tincher’s were not immediately successful.

