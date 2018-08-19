Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police identify 2 killed in small plane crash in Maryland

August 19, 2018 11:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Police have identified two men who died in a small plane crash in Maryland.

Police say 62-year-old Michael Kilpatrick, of New Windsor, Maryland, and 56-year-old Robert Johnson, of Woodsboro, Maryland, died in the crash Saturday. Kilpatrick was the pilot and Johnson was the passenger.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only people on board.

The 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single engine plane crashed soon after takeoff from a private airstrip in Carroll County. The plane was found in an open field.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Police say the cause of the crash will be investigated and determined by federal authorities.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence