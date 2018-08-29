Listen Live Sports

Police identify paraplegic man killed by troopers

August 29, 2018 8:58 am
 
HARBESON, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware have identified a paraplegic man who was shot and killed by state troopers who were executing a search warrant at his home.

Delaware State Police said Wednesday that 50-year-old Robert Knox of Harbeson, Delaware, was lying in bed and reached for a handgun while troopers were in the home early Tuesday. A struggle over the weapon followed and two troopers fired their weapons at Knox, who later died at a hospital.

Police said an investigation by the state police homicide unit is ongoing.

