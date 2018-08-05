Listen Live Sports

Police: Man armed with handgun killed by St. Paul officers

August 5, 2018 2:21 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says he’ll work with investigators to release police body camera video “as soon as possible” following a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Police say officers shot an armed man while responding to a 911 call early Sunday about shots fired at a home.

Police say officers were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. after a male 911 caller reported that someone had fired multiple shots inside a residence. The caller then hung up.

Police say responding officers encountered a man with a handgun, and two officers later discharged their weapons.

No details about the man or officers have been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Last week in neighboring Minneapolis, a local prosecutor said two officers were justified when they fatally shot a man who’d turned toward them with a loaded gun.

