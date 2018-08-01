Listen Live Sports

Police: Officer shot at man driving toward him at NC airport

August 1, 2018 9:21 am
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer fired shots at a man who he says was trying to run him over in a parking deck at a North Carolina airport.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney tells news outlets that an officer responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport tried to approach the car Tuesday night. He said he fired his weapon when the suspect drove toward him.

The suspect fled, and police say a man with gunshot wounds arrived at a Charlotte hospital shortly thereafter.

The man and his vehicle matched the description an airport worker gave police, who are investigating whether he’s the suspect. The wounds are believed to be non-life-threatening. The department’s internal affairs bureau also is investigating.

