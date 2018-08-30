Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police say Sara Netanyahu suspect in Israel corruption case

August 30, 2018 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israel’s prime minister, is reportedly suspected by authorities of accepting bribes in a corruption case involving Israel’s telecom giant.

Haaretz and other Israeli media reported Thursday that police investigator Uri Kanar told a Tel Aviv court that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife was a suspect.

The case deals with suspicions that Netanyahu confidants promoted regulations worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company in exchange for positive coverage of the prime minister in Bezeq’s news website, Walla.

Netanyahu’s lawyers dismissed the report. Police didn’t respond to The Associated Press’s requests for comment.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Police have questioned Netanyahu and his wife concerning the case, also known as Case 4000, but neither had been known to be directly implicated.

Police recommended indicting Netanyahu in two other corruption cases. The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'