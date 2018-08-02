Listen Live Sports

President Trump, Stormy Daniels both in Ohio Saturday night

August 2, 2018 10:50 am
 
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels could be on stage in Ohio at the same time, some 90 miles apart.

The Republican president is leading a Saturday evening rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds to shore up support for state Sen. Troy Balderson ahead of the Aug. 7 special election for U.S. House District 12. It’s scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, Daniels is scheduled Saturday for her second straight two-set night at Diamonds Cabaret in Centerville. The strip club opens at 7 p.m.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006, when he was married. He denies that.

Charges in Columbus, Ohio, were quickly dropped after her July 11 arrest at a strip club.

