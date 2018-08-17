Listen Live Sports

Prosecutor: Defendant admitted to shooting detective

August 17, 2018 1:18 pm
 
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky prosecutor says a man charged with the attempted murder of a police officer admitted to shooting the officer in recorded jailhouse calls.

The Bowling Green Daily News quotes Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Willis as telling a jury that 31-year-old Ben Wyatt expressed no remorse.

Simpson County Sheriff’s Detective Eddie Lawson testified Wednesday during the first day of Wyatt’s trial.

Lawson said when he tried to serve an arrest warrant in 2016, Wyatt was highly agitated and told him he wasn’t going to jail.

The detective said when he reached for his pepper spray, Wyatt pulled out a handgun. An ensuing shootout left Lawson with serious gunshot wounds to his hip, leg and foot.

Public defender Pat Roemer told the jury there are several explanations for what happened.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

