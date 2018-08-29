Listen Live Sports

Publix plans distribution center, up to 1K jobs in NC

August 29, 2018 1:44 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Publix Super Markets plans to create up to 1,000 jobs over the next eight years when it builds a refrigerated distribution center in North Carolina.

Publix and state officials said the company plans to build the center in Guilford County by the end of 2022. Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that Publix plans to create the jobs by 2025.

A news release says Lakeland, Florida-based Publix is expected to invest up to $300 million in the project’s first phase.

The center would support the delivery of grocery items to Publix stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Publix could receive a job development investment grant worth more than $13 million spread over 12 years if it meets job and investment targets as verified by the state Commerce Department.

