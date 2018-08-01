Listen Live Sports

Reed: Federal funds will improve runway safety at T.F. Green

August 1, 2018 7:36 am
 
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — T.F. Green Airport is receiving a federal grant to improve runways and protect wetlands near the facility.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the Rhode Island airport more than $725,000 in infrastructure grants. The Democrat says the funding will make runways safer and airport operations more efficient.

Reed is the ranking Democrat on the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development subcommittee. He says the grants for T.F. Green are included in a nearly $3.2 billion airport improvement program authorized by Congress.

