Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Rights group: Change needed for free election in Maldives

August 16, 2018 1:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An international human rights group says the Maldives government is intimidating the political opposition and the media and that threatens the prospects for a fair presidential election next month.

New-York-based Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Thursday that the government of the Indian Ocean archipelago state also has interfered with the judiciary and the elections commission.

The group’s Asia director, Brad Adams, said: “Immediate steps are needed to restore political freedoms and democratic rule to ensure free and fair elections in September.”

Maldives became a multiparty democracy in 2008. The election is September 23.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington