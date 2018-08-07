Listen Live Sports

RNC site’s link for Maryland GOP’s Twitter delivered porn

August 7, 2018 9:59 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — For half a year, the Republican National Committee’s website directed seekers of the Maryland Republican Party’s Twitter to a porn account.

The RNC removed the porn link from GOP.com on Monday after The Capital newspaper raised questions.

Maryland Republican Party Executive Director Patrick O’Keefe told the paper that the state party changed its handle on Jan. 24, and he agreed to have Twitter freeze the old account name. But a porn site swooped in, and the old handle began serving up a feed of “Sexy Car Babes” the next day.

O’Keefe says he forgot to notify the national committee. Republicans have continued to share the old handle.

Neither the RNC nor Twitter would comment to the paper.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

