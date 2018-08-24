Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Romania: 6 apply for job of chief anti-graft prosecutor

August 24, 2018 10:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s justice ministry says six people have applied to be the new chief anti-corruption prosecutor, a prestigious but highly scrutinized job.

The position opened up after President Klaus Iohannis was forced to dismiss Laura Codruta Kovesi in July after Justice Minister Tudorel Toader accused her of mismanagement and incompetence. She denied the accusations.

The ministry published the names of the applicants Friday. Just one is a prosecutor in the National Anti-Corruption Directorate that Kovesi headed.

Another is a former deputy prosecutor general, a third is a military prosecutor and the others are regional prosecutors. Last month, Toader rejected four candidates for the post.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The ruling Social Democratic Party has often criticized the anti-corruption agency, claiming it unfairly targets politicians.

Under Kovesi’s leadership it won praise from the European Union, the U.S. and ordinary Romanians.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American