Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Romania expats arrive in country ahead of anti-gov’t protest

August 9, 2018 6:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanians who live abroad have begun arriving in the country for an anti-government protest where they will call for the left-wing government to resign and early elections.

Expats are staging a protest Friday in Bucharest to protest the way the country is governed. Some of the estimated 3 million Romanians living abroad say they left due to corruption, low wages and lack of opportunities.

Amid fears of violence at the protest, anti-riot police Thursday called for a peaceful demonstration.

Local residents in western Romania greeted compatriots arriving by car late Wednesday with flags and banners opposing the ruling Social Democratic Party.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of Romanians have signed a petition demanding a law that would ban people indicted for corruption and other offenses from office.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington