The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Romania gov’t says cull boar to contain swine fever

August 8, 2018 2:47 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s government has proposed culling tens of thousands of wild boar and other wild animals in what it says is a bid to contain African swine fever.

Ioan Denes, the water and forestry minister, recommends an extra 30,000 boar be hunted in the next three months on top of the current quota of 53,000, while current hunting quotas for wolves, foxes and lynx should be met in the same period.

The plan appeared on the ministry’s website this week.

Romanian media Wednesday called it “an unprecedented measure.” It is likely to be criticized by anti-hunting groups.

Romanian authorities have reported more than 500 separate outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs, mainly in the Danube Delta.

