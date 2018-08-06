Listen Live Sports

Russia expels Greek diplomats in retaliatory move

August 6, 2018 11:12 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it has responded quid pro quo to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Greece.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that it summoned Greek Ambassador Andreas Friganas to announce Moscow’s retaliatory response to the “unfriendly actions” by Athens.

The ministry didn’t name the Greek diplomats ordered to leave.

Greece expelled the diplomats who were based at the Russian Embassy in Athens last month amid allegations they helped fund protests against a pending agreement between Greece and neighboring Macedonia that would enable Macedonia to join NATO.

Russian officials have rejected the allegations and argued that the Greek government levied the accusation under pressure from NATO allies.

Russia has strongly opposed NATO expansion to countries that once were under Moscow’s influence.

