Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sales tax holiday this weekend in Virginia

August 3, 2018 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Shoppers in Virginia won’t have to pay sales taxes this weekend on certain items.

The state’s annual sales tax holiday starts Friday and runs through Sunday. The state will waive taxes on certain school supplies and clothing, energy and water efficient appliances and hurricane preparedness items.

Clothes under $100 are exempt from sales tax. The state allows a wide variety of clothing items to go untaxed including fur coats, golf clothes, lingerie, and wedding apparel. Other items shoppers can buy without a sales tax this weekend include batteries, chainsaws, smoke detectors, bottled water, cellphone chargers and coolers.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington