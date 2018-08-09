Listen Live Sports

Satanist convicted of disrupting government meeting

August 9, 2018 5:54 am
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida religious freedom activist and self-proclaimed Satanist who objects to prayers before government meetings has been convicted of disrupting a meeting.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that a judge found David Suhor guilty this week of trespassing and resisting arrest and sentenced him to three months of probation.

Authorities say Suhor, a member of the West Florida Chapter of The Satanic Temple, was arrested at an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority meeting in February. ECUA Chairwoman Lois Benson says the board holds a prayer before the meeting officially starts. Suhor approached the dais and continued to recite the Lord’s Prayer after Benson tried to start the meeting.

Officials say a deputy and a security guard had to drag Suhor from the meeting.

Suhor drew national attention in 2016 when he delivered a Satanic prayer before the Pensacola City Council.

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com

