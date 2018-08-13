Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Secret Service dog bites woman during Pence’s Michigan visit

August 13, 2018 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A 33-year-old woman says she was bitten on the leg by a U.S. Secret Service dog during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit last week to western Michigan.

Melissa Ramirez says she was outside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday when she was bitten.

Ramirez tells WXMI-TV she was walking to a bus stop and that the bite “lasted maybe a second but it was long enough” for the dog to get its teeth into her “pretty well.”

She says the agent handling the dog was “very apologetic.” She received one stitch to close the wound.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Pence was in Grand Rapids for a Republican rally after Michigan’s primary on Tuesday.

The Secret Service told The Associated Press Monday that it is investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington