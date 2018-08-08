Listen Live Sports

Sentencing date set for Georgia woman who leaked secrets

August 8, 2018 3:18 pm
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman who pleaded guilty to leaking a secret U.S. report is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

A federal judge in Augusta has scheduled a sentencing hearing Aug. 23 for Reality Winner. The 26-year-old former National Security Agency contractor was charged last year with copying a classified U.S. report and mailing it to an unidentified news organization.

Winner pleaded guilty June 26 to transmitting national security information. Prosecutors agreed to a plea deal that would require Winner to spend five years and three months behind bars. But the sentencing judge won’t be bound by that agreement.

Authorities didn’t describe the leaked document. Her arrest was announced the same day online news outlet The Intercept reported on a classified NSA report on Russian hackers and the 2016 election.

