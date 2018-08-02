Listen Live Sports

Slain victim, suspect identified after liquor store shooting

August 2, 2018 3:46 pm
 
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Police are identifying a man slain after making a purchase in a Maryland liquor store and the gunman fatally shot by a police officer moments later.

Prince George’s County police said in a statement Thursday that 25-year-old Ralland Whitfield of Lothian had just made a purchase in the Oxon Hill store Wednesday when 27-year-old David Hall of Temple Hills walked in and shot him. Police say the men knew each other, but Hall’s motive is still under investigation.

Cpl. Andrew McKenney was nearby and heard the gunshots. Police say as Hall ran toward McKenney, Hall didn’t comply with orders to drop the gun. That’s when police say McKenney shot and killed Hall. McKenney is on routine administrative leave.

County police declined to release the races of Hall or McKenney.

