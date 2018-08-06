Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Slovakia to probe role in German-Vietnamese kidnapping case

August 6, 2018 9:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s prime minister says his government will do all it can to investigate his country’s possible involvement in a kidnapping case that has strained relations between Germany and Vietnam.

Germany accused Vietnamese intelligence agents of kidnapping a Vietnamese businessman from a Berlin street in July 2017. Trinh Xuan Thanh, the former chairman of PetroVietnam’s construction arm, was seeking asylum in Germany.

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini spoke of an investigation on Monday after Slovak and German media reports suggested Slovakia allowed visiting Vietnamese officials to borrow a government plane to fly from Bratislava to Moscow with Thanh onboard.

After he reappeared in Vietnam, Thanh was given two life sentences for embezzlement. Vietnam claims that Thanh returned voluntarily.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Slovak authorities have denied wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington