Spain, top migrant destination, nabs people smugglers

August 7, 2018 7:15 am
 
MADRID (AP) — European Union law enforcement agency Europol says Spain’s National Police have arrested seven people suspected of smuggling hundreds of undocumented migrants into France.

Europol says Tuesday the well-organized gang is believed to have brought about 300 migrants from French-speaking African countries to northern Spain and from there to France.

The UN Migration Agency says almost 24,000 migrants and refugees have arrived in Spain by sea this year — nearly three times the number last year.

The agency says Spain has become the most popular European destination for Mediterranean migrants, with just over 40 percent of the total.

Overall, the agency says almost 60,000 migrants and refugees have entered Europe by sea this year — a drop of just over half compared with last year.

