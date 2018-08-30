Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

State Dept. lacked long-term care for Cuba health incidents

August 30, 2018 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal review submitted to Congress Thursday says the State Department had “insufficient resources” to support long-term care following mysterious health incidents in Cuba.

However, the Accountability Review Board, convened by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, also says the department’s Bureau of Medical Services “provided competent and professional response to an unprecedented situation.”

The review recommended mandating medical screening before and after assignments or temporary duty in Havana.

Twenty-five embassy workers in Cuba have been affected by mysterious health incidents, suffering a range of symptoms and diagnoses including mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The board’s mandate was to examine the State Department’s response, including the adequacy of security.

The department says it has implemented half the board’s recommendations and is working to complete the rest.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'