The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
State senator pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

August 10, 2018 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state senator is pleading not guilty to assault and domestic violence charges.

Jeff Woodburn is accused of striking and biting a woman, and kicking in the door of her home.

His lawyer, Donna Brown, on Friday submitted the plea to court officials in Lancaster on Friday and asked that a trial be scheduled.

Woodburn, a Democrat from Whitefield, was charged last week with simple assault, domestic violence, criminal mischief and trespassing.

He announced on Monday that he was stepping aside as Senate minority leader to devote his attention to clearing his name and representing his constituents. Senate Democrats chose Donna Soucy, of Manchester, to serve as interim minority leader through Nov. 6.

