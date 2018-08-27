Listen Live Sports

States reconsider confidential deals in workplace harassment

August 27, 2018 3:01 am
 
Confidentiality agreements have come under fire during the #MeToo movement as one way abusive men have been able to hold on to their jobs and keep harassing more women.

This year, state lawmakers introduced bills in at least 16 states that would place restrictions on the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases.

Six states have passed such laws. They are Arizona, Maryland, New York, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington. Two more bills are before California Gov. Jerry Brown.

Legal experts say it’s not clear yet what effect such legislation will have on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Some warn that the new laws could have unintended consequences.

