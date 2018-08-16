Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Suburban Chicago man charged in prominent attorney’s death

August 16, 2018 1:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 66-year-old suburban Chicago man has been charged in the death of a prominent attorney who argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Northfield police say John Gately III of Winnetka was charged Wednesday with murder and attempted murder in the fatal shooting late Monday of 72-year-old Stephen Shapiro in his Northfield home.

After the shooting, police tracked Gately to his apartment, where he barricaded himself inside. He was taken into custody hours later after about 90 police officers responded to the scene.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting. Gately is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday morning in Skokie.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Shapiro’s colleagues at Mayer Brown referred to him as a “superhero” lawyer who founded the law firm’s Supreme Court and appellate practice after serving in the U.S. solicitor general’s office.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington