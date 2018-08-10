Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sudan ruling party nominates al-Bashir for new term in 2020

August 10, 2018 10:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s official SUNA news agency reports the country’s ruling party has nominated President Omar al-Bashir for re-election in 2020 — even though the country’s constitution limits presidents to two 5-year terms.

The agency reported Friday that the National Congress Party’s decision was made late Thursday night.

Sudan’s constitution, amended in 2005, allows the president to run for two five-year terms. Al-Bashir has said he won’t seek re-election in 2020 after serving his two terms.

Opposition parties largely boycotted presidential elections in 2010 and 2015.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Al-Bashir, 74, seized power in a 1989 military coup that overthrew an elected but ineffective government. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for committing crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur in the west.

Al-Bashir will have ruled Sudan for 31 years by 2020.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington