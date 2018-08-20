Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Survey of economists: Some Trump policies could slow growth

August 20, 2018 12:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A survey of U.S. business economists finds concern about the risks of some of President Donald Trump’s economic policies. Many say they worry that his tariffs and higher budget deficits could eventually slow the economy.

More than 90 percent of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics say the Trump administration’s current and threatened tariffs, which are taxes on imports, would harm the economy.

Seven in 10 say Trump’s tax cuts are “too stimulative” because of the resulting increases in the national debt, even though two-thirds say the corporate tax cuts generally benefit the companies they represent.

But the survey respondents envision some Trump policies as supporting the economy. Eighty percent tell the NABE that the administration’s efforts to ease regulations would boost growth in the short run.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence