Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tenured professor who criticized US Naval Academy out

August 23, 2018 8:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A tenured professor at the U.S. Naval Academy often critical of the school no longer works there.

School spokesman Cmdr. David McKinney confirmed Bruce Fleming’s departure to The Baltimore Sun , but declined to offer details. Fleming’s lawyer, Jason Ehrenberg, says he plans to appeal to the Merit System Protection Board.

Fleming’s website says he’s been a civilian English professor there since 1987.

In 2005, the academy’s superintendent privately rebuked Fleming for a Navy trade magazine essay criticizing the admissions process. He was investigated in 2013 for complaints about his criticism of the academy’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

And last June, he wrote a Sun op-ed criticizing Vice President Mike Pence and other graduation speakers for portraying Annapolis graduates “as superior to those people they are supposed to defend.”

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American