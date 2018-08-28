Listen Live Sports

Thai junta to ease some restrictions on political parties

August 28, 2018 9:10 am
 
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s military junta says it will ease some restrictions on political parties to let them conduct basic functions and prepare for elections set for early next year, but campaigning will still be forbidden.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said after a Tuesday junta meeting that the new rules would allow political parties to hold meetings, make adjustments to regulations, appoint managers and accept new members ahead of polls loosely scheduled for February. He said the restrictions would be eased “soon” via a special executive order.

Political gatherings of five or more people were banned by the military junta after it seized power from an elected government in a May 2014 coup. The ban effectively forced all political parties into dormancy while the junta actively quashed dissent against its rule.

