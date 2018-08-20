Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Australian prime minister survives challenge

August 20, 2018 8:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Latest on uncertainty over Australia’s political leadership (all times local):

9:45 a.m.Australia’s prime minister has survived a challenge to his leadership in an internal government ballot.

Government lawmaker Nola Marino said Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had survived in a ballot of conservative Liberal Party lawmakers 48 votes to 35.

Turnbull called the vote at a party meeting as speculation mounted about his support within the government.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

His challenger was Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

___

9:11 a.m.

Australia’s environment minister has warned government colleagues that they would lose popularity if they dumped their prime minister.

Some lawmakers want to replace Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton in a ballot of 83 legislators in their conservative Liberal Party as early as Tuesday.

Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg told Australian Broadcasting Corp. voters were tired of governments repeatedly changing their prime ministers. Ousting Turnbull would be a sixth leadership change in less than 11 years.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Turnbull made a major concession to his opponents in his party on Monday by abandoning plans to legislate to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The concession avoided the most conservative government lawmakers voting against the legislation in Parliament.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson