The Latest: Indiana man, 20, arrested in synagogue vandalism

August 16, 2018 3:03 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on arrests in the vandalism of a suburban Indianapolis synagogue (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the spray-painting of anti-Semitic graffiti at a suburban Indianapolis synagogue.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Nolan Brewer of Cloverdale is charged with conspiracy to violate civil rights in the vandalism at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla.

Brewer remains in U.S. marshals’ custody after appearing in court Thursday for an initial hearing.

Nazi flags and iron crosses were found spray-painted July 28 on a brick shed at the synagogue in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says tips from the public led authorities to Brewer and a store’s surveillance footage showed Brewer and a co-conspirator buying spray paint used in the vandalism.

The co-conspirator has also been arrested, but Minkler declined to comment, saying the investigation was ongoing.

8:59 a.m.

Federal prosecutors say they’ve made arrests in connection to anti-Semitic graffiti that was spray-painted at a suburban Indianapolis synagogue last month.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler is scheduled to discuss the arrests Thursday during a news conference in Indianapolis.

Nazi flags and iron crosses were spray-painted on two walls of a brick shed at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis. The vandalism was found on July 28.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard condemned the vandalism. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb cited the incident when he asked the Legislature to pass a hate crimes bill.

Indiana remains one of only five states without a hate crimes law. Republican Senate leaders killed legislation this year that targeted crimes motivated by bias.

Holcomb says he hopes a hate crime bill passes in 2019.

