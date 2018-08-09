Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Tennessee has 1st execution in nearly a decade

August 9, 2018 8:56 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of Tennessee inmate Billy Ray Irick (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

Tennessee has executed its first inmate since 2009, putting a man to death for the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old Knoxville girl.

Authorities say 59-year-old inmate Billy Ray Irick was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m. Thursday following a three-drug injection at a state prison in Nashville.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way on Thursday afternoon for the execution, denying Irick’s request for a stay. But Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a blistering dissent, recounting a recent state court trial of a case brought by 33 death row inmates challenging Tennessee’s execution drugs.

Since its last execution, Tennessee has endured legal challenges and difficulties securing execution drugs including its previous one, pentobarbital.

___

2:10 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down a request to stay the execution of a 59-year-old Tennessee inmate who was convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.

The action came hours before the scheduled execution by lethal injection of Billy Ray Irick on Thursday evening.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

The state Supreme Court denied a stay Monday, saying a lawsuit filed by inmates contesting the execution drugs being used wasn’t likely to succeed.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a blistering dissent in the case Thursday. She wrote that the court is overlooking the potential for “torturous pain” by that method of execution.

___

12:20 a.m.

Tennessee is set to execute a man for the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl, in what would be the first time the state has applied the death penalty since 2009.

Fifty-nine-year-old inmate Billy Ray Irick is scheduled to receive a three-drug injection Thursday evening. He was convicted in the death of the Knoxville girl he was babysitting when she was slain.

The execution, if carried out, would occur a week after Pope Francis revealed new church teaching that deems the death penalty “inadmissible” under all circumstances.

On Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay of Irick’s execution, saying a lawsuit filed by inmates contesting the execution drugs being used wasn’t likely to succeed.

Gov. Bill Haslam also declined to intervene.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington