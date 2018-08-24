The Latest: Politicians pay tribute to McCain; Trump silent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local):

1:40 p.m

American political leaders of both parties are paying tribute and offering prayers for ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain, but President Donald Trump has so far been silent.

Neither the White House nor the president has yet spoken out after McCain’s family announced Friday that the former prisoner of war and longtime public servant would no longer seek medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are praising McCain and offering prayers for his family, as is Mitt Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee.

Trump has publicly clashed with McCain since the beginning of his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump declared in 2015 that McCain wasn’t a war hero because he was captured in Vietnam, and has been critical of McCain’s hawkish foreign policy views. At his rallies, Trump continues to bring up the lawmaker’s decisive 2017 no-vote on the GOP’s bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

1:15 p.m.

The Army is thanking ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain as it opens a new modernization headquarters in Texas.

The tribute came after the Republican senator’s family announced Friday that he would discontinue treatment for brain cancer.

Gen. Mark Milley, the Army’s chief of staff, called McCain an American hero while activating its new Future Command in downtown Austin, Texas. Milley said as chairman of the Armed Services Committee, McCain was instrumental in delivering what the Army calls its most significant reorganization since 1973.

Milley said members of McCain’s staff were on hand at the opening of the command, which is tasked with modernizing the Army’s defense teams and weapons.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said his colleague would be pleased.

11:50 a.m.

Meghan McCain is adding her voice to those paying tribute to her father, Sen. John McCain, after his decision to stop treatment for brain cancer. She expressed appreciation on Twitter for all who have shown support during his illness over the past year. She says: “We could not have made it this far without you.”

The Arizona’s senator’s family announced Friday that he would discontinue treatment, and that the disease’s progress and his age now “render their verdict.” The senator would be 82 next week.

11:40 p.m.

Tributes are pouring in for Arizona Sen. John McCain, with word that he’s stopped medical treatment for brain cancer.

Says his wife, Cindy, in a tweet: “I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey calls McCain “an American hero” who always put his country before himself and whose life has been guided by a “spirit of service and civility” that is a model for Americans regardless of political affiliation.

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the McCain family is “in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour.”

11:20 a.m.

Sen. John McCain’s family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.

In a statement, McCain’s family says McCain has surpassed expectations for his survival, but “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.” The family adds: “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The 81-year-old McCain is in his sixth term representing Arizona, He has been away from the Capitol since December.

Family members say they are immensely grateful for the support and kindness shown by McCain’s caregivers and for the outpouring of concern and affection by thousands of people.

