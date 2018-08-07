The Latest: Bolton says sanctions not about regime change

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran (all times local):

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says U.S. sanctions that kicked in against Iran Tuesday are meant to pressure the government into a broad retreat from its support for international terrorism, its military activity in the Middle East and its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.

Sanctions against financial transactions involving U.S. dollars, Iran’s automotive sector and the purchase of commercial airplanes had been eased under a landmark international agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear activity. But Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in May and pledged to reinstate sanctions.

National Security Adviser John Bolton tells Fox News Channel the intent is not to bring about Iranian “regime change.”

Bolton says the U.S. wants to see a “much broader retreat” by Iran from its support for terrorism and its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.

Automaker Daimler AG says it is putting its activities in Iran on ice with the return of U.S. sanctions.

The Stuttgart-based auto and truck maker said in a statement Tuesday that “we are suspending our activities in Iran, which were anyway very limited, until further notice according to applicable sanctions.”

Daimler’s truck business once had hopes of a large-scale return to Iran, signing a letter of intent in 2016 with a local truck maker and making plans for a representative office and local production. But those plans faltered as the Iranian car and truck market weakened.

The representative office now “will not be continued.”

President Donald Trump re-imposed many economic sanctions after pulling out of a deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program.

President Donald Trump says stiff U.S. sanctions against Iran are back in effect and that “anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States.”

He adds in an early morning tweet that he is, “asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!”

The move comes after Trump declared the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement “horrible.” The sanctions reinstated on Tuesday target financial transactions that involve U.S. dollars, Iran’s automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

More U.S sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector and central bank are to be re-imposed in early November.

The stiff economic sanctions ratchet up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite the concerns of European allies after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international accord limiting Iran’s nuclear activities.

