The Latest: W.Va. Supreme Court denies Blankenship bid

August 29, 2018 4:16 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on a bid by former coal CEO Don Blankenship to get his name on the ballot in November’s U.S. Senate race in West Virginia (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

The state Supreme Court has denied a bid by former coal CEO Don Blankenship to get his name on the ballot in November’s U.S. Senate race in West Virginia.

The court made its ruling Wednesday after hearing Blankenship’s appeal of a decision denying his third-party candidacy application.

Blankenship has said he plans to go to a federal appeals court if his bid was denied.

Secretary of State Mac Warner blocked Blankenship’s bid to run as the Constitution Party’s nominee, based on the state’s “sore loser” law. It prohibits major-party primary candidates who lose from switching to a minor party. Blankenship finished third in the Republican primary in May.

Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers. He spent a year in federal prison for safety violations related to the explosion.

4 a.m.

Convicted former coal CEO Don Blankenship’s last chance to get his name on the ballot in November’s U.S. Senate race in West Virginia begins at a hearing before the state Supreme Court.

The court on Wednesday is scheduled to hear Blankenship’s appeal of a decision denying his third-party candidacy application.

