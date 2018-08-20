Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

No verdict in Manafort trial after 3 days of deliberations

August 20, 2018 7:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has finished its third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

Jurors deliberated until 6:15 p.m. Monday, later than usual, before being dismissed for the day.

They’ll resume Tuesday morning.

Federal prosecutors allege Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars in foreign income. They also say he lied on loan applications to obtain millions more to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Manafort’s attorneys didn’t call witnesses in his defense, claiming the prosecution failed to meet its burden of proof. His attorneys attacked the credibility of a key witness, one-time Manafort protege Rick Gates.

The trial is the first courtroom test of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, though the case doesn’t involve allegations of Russian election interference.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson