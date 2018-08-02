Top Baltimore police admin didn’t file taxes until inquiry

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police deputy commissioner had failed to file his business property taxes on time, despite the recent tax problems that led to the commissioner of the troubled department’s departure.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Andre Bonaparte hadn’t filed the taxes until Wednesday, a day after the newspaper inquired about the personal property tax returns he hadn’t filed for two businesses in 2017 and one in 2018.

Bonaparte said in a statement that his businesses have operated aboveboard and ethically, and “clerical matters” have been resolved.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration is facing more questions about how they vet high-profile appointments, in light of the resignations of three officials whose backgrounds were called into question this year. Pugh’s spokesman declined to comment on the vetting process.

