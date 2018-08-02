Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Top Pakistan court bars former minister from holding office

August 2, 2018 3:19 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court has barred the former deputy interior minister from holding office for the next five years for insulting judges in a speech earlier this year.

Thursday’s ruling by the Supreme Court says Talal Chaudhry, who was deputy interior minister under former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, disparaged judges during a March speech.

In the speech, Chaudry assailed the top court for dismissing Sharif from office. The former prime minister is now appealing a 10-year prison sentence for corruption handed down by an anti-graft tribunal in June.

Sharif’s party — the Pakistan Muslim League — was defeated in general elections last month that saw former cricket star turn politician Imran Khan’s party win the vote.

Khan is expected to form a coalition government and become prime minister later this month.

