Top spenders on lobbying in California at a glance

August 1, 2018 8:20 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Utilities and paint companies aiming to reduce their liability for wildfires and lead paint are among the biggest spenders on lobbying in California, according to quarterly reports filed with the state ahead of a Tuesday deadline. Here’s a look at the biggest spenders on lobbying from April through June:

1. Pacific Gas & Electric Co., a utility company, spent $1,720,000 lobbying primarily on wildfire issues

2. The Western States Petroleum Association, which represents oil and gas companies, spent $1,680,000 lobbying on issues including the state’s greenhouse gas emissions policies

3. The California State Council of Service Employees, which represents unionized workers, spent $1,150,000 lobbying on various labor issues.

4. Conagra Brands spent $1,010,000 lobbying the Legislature on lead paint-related issues.

5. Sherwin-Williams Company spent $990,000 lobbying the Legislature on lead paint-related issues.

6. Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, spent $970,000 lobbying largely on wildfire issues.

7. The California Hospital Association spent $860,000 lobbying on health care-related topics.

8. Chevron spent $850,000 lobbying on issues including the state’s greenhouse gas emissions policies.

9. The California Chamber of Commerce spent $840,000 lobbying on business-related issues.

10. The California School Boards Association spent $660,000 lobbying on education issues.

