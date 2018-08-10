Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trial begins for 2 men accused in death of Chicago student

August 10, 2018 2:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection is starting in the trial of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama’s inaugural festivities.

Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was with friends at a park 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Obama’s Chicago home in January 2013 when she was shot.

“She had so much to look forward to at that moment,” said Shatira Wilks, Hadiya’s cousin. “And it was all just taken away.”

Jury selection for the trial of Micheail Ward and Kenneth Williams begins Friday. Two juries will be chosen for the trial at the Leighton Criminal Court Building because of the defendants’ competing defenses. Testimony is expected to start as soon as Tuesday.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Prosecutors have said Hadiya was caught in the crossfire of a gang feud. They said Williams and Ward picked up friends minutes after the shooting, driving a vehicle that detectives used to link them to the crime.

Lawyers for the suspects called the state’s evidence deeply flawed and have noted that no physical evidence ties either defendant to the shooting.

Following the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and Hadiya’s passing, Obama pushed for gun reforms that Congress didn’t enact.

In his 2013 State of the Union address , Obama said Hadiya had become a symbol of the senseless gun violence in Chicago.

___

This story has been corrected to show one of the suspects is called Micheail Ward, not Michael.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington