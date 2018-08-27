Listen Live Sports

Trump endorses Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in Republican primary

August 27, 2018 2:41 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump has endorsed Arizona’s Republican governor in the state’s Tuesday primary.

The president tweeted his support of Doug Ducey on Monday amid endorsements of other Republicans running in primaries the next day.

Ducey faces only token opposition and most ballots have already been cast in early voting.

Ducey is responsible for filling the seat of Sen. John McCain after the senator’s death Saturday.

His pick will be enormously consequential for Trump because the new senator would become part of only a two-seat majority in the U.S. Senate.

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for governor. They are education professor David Garcia, State Sen. Steve Farley and Kelly Fryer, the former head of the Tucson YMCA.

