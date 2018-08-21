Listen Live Sports

Trump endorses billionaire Friess for Wyoming governor

August 21, 2018 11:31 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is backing billionaire conservative Foster Friess in his bid to be the next governor of Wyoming.

Trump tweets his endorsement of Friess, who is on the ballot in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Trump tweets that Friess “will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment.”

Friess has a large network of political allies from his years donating to conservative candidates and initiatives, including to Trump’s 2016 campaign. He is also a major contributor to Christian causes.

Trumps adds Friess: “Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!”

He faces State Treasurer Mark Gordon, attorney Harriet Hageman and businessman Sam Galeotos in Tuesday’s primary. The winner is expected to face state Rep. Mary Throne in the general election.

