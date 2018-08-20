Listen Live Sports

Trump fears a Mueller interview could bring perjury charge

August 20, 2018 7:07 pm
 
1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expressing concern that anything he tells special counsel Robert Mueller under oath could be used to charge him with perjury as part of Mueller’s ongoing investigation into coordination between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump repeatedly has said he wants to sit down with Mueller because “there is no collusion.”

But in an interview Monday with the Reuters news agency, the president voiced concern that investigators could use his statements against him if they don’t match up with other individuals they have already interviewed, such as former FBI Director James Comey.

Said Trump: “Even if I am telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good.”

Trump did not say whether he would ultimately agree to be interviewed by Mueller. Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, has expressed reservations about allowing their client to sit down with the veteran prosecutor, but continues to negotiate with Mueller’s team over whether and how investigators can question Trump about possible obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation.

Russia has denied interfering in the election.

Trump, who makes his unhappiness over the long-running investigation known through near-daily posts on Twitter, also told his Reuters interviewers that he has decided to “stay out” of the probe but is “totally allowed” to get involved if he wanted to.

Added Trump, “I could run it if I want.”

The president took to Twitter earlier Monday to accuse Mueller’s team of “enjoying ruining people’s lives” and “looking to impact the election” in November.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

