The Associated Press
 
Trump suggests US close to ‘big’ trade agreement with Mexico

August 25, 2018 1:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States is close to a “big Trade Agreement” with Mexico and he’s citing improving ties between the two countries.

Trump says on Twitter that the U.S.-Mexico relationship “is getting closer by the hour” and he says a trade deal “could be happening soon!”

He’s spoken of better relations with America’s neighbor following the rise of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (ahn-DRAYS’ mahn-WEHL’ LOH’-pez OH’-brah-dohr).

The U.S. and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Trump administration is seeking a revised version of that trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump’s relationship with Mexico has been strained over his push for it to pay for his border wall.

