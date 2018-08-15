Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Trump to headline Republican state dinner in Ohio

August 15, 2018 1:02 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump will return to Ohio later this month to headline the Ohio Republican Party’s state dinner.

The president’s appearance at the Aug. 24 event in Columbus was announced Wednesday by Chairman Jane Timken.

The visit is a coup for Timken, a Trump loyalist who ousted the state GOP’s previous chairman in January after the president personally intervened on her behalf.

Trump also will attend a fundraiser while he’s in town for U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY’-see), who’s seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall.

The president last visited central Ohio on Aug. 4 to rally for U.S. House candidate Troy Balderson, a Republican state senator. The race between Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor is still too close to call.

