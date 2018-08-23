Listen Live Sports

Trump tweets ‘total endorsement’ for Mississippi senator

August 23, 2018 5:44 pm
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting his “complete and total endorsement” for a Republican who was appointed to the U.S. Senate in Mississippi and is running in a November special election.

Trump tweeted Thursday that Cindy Hyde-Smith supports a border wall and “fights for our conservative judges.”

In a second tweet, Trump says: “Cindy has voted for our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time and has my complete and total Endorsement.”

The endorsement is important in a race where Hyde-Smith faces three challengers, including a tea party-backed Republican state senator, Chris McDaniel. Both Hyde-Smith and McDaniel campaign as Trump allies.

The election winner serves the final two years of a term started by Republican Thad Cochran, who resigned in April. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed Cochran.

