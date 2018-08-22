Listen Live Sports

Tweet over deli packaging gets gov’s attention, and a change

August 22, 2018 2:44 pm
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A supermarket customer’s tweet on stickers placed over the opening of bagged deli meats got the attention of New Hampshire’s governor, and a change.

NH1 reports Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith recently took to Twitter to ask that the company, Market Basket, not put the price tag stickers over the zipper of the meat bag. He said it’s impossible to open it without destroying the bag.

Gov. Chris Sununu responded, saying he has to re-bag cheese every time because of the problem.

Market Basket answered that it would speak to its deli departments about it.

On Tuesday, both Smith and Sununu tweeted that the stickers were moved to the bag itself.

Sununu said he was celebrating with grilled cheese for dinner.

